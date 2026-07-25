Danhausen is hoping his connection to the New York Knicks’ championship season could lead to an appearance in the NBA 2K video game franchise.

The WWE Superstar has frequently joked about using his “very nice, very evil” powers to remove the Knicks’ curse during their championship run, even receiving acknowledgment from the team as part of the ongoing gag.

Speaking with Ringside Collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con, Danhausen reflected on the “preparation” that went into helping the Knicks end their championship drought, humorously describing the training required before he was finally ready to lift the curse.

“That must have been just like an unbelievable experience. Oh, it’s just a lot of hard work and preparation throughout the season to get up that uncursing to go. You know, we had a lot of training camps and everything Danhausen attended and, uh, you know, all of that, and then Danhausen was finally ready to uncurse them after they had earned it.”

Danhausen also has another goal in mind following the Knicks’ title run, pitching the idea of joining the popular basketball video game series as downloadable content.

“Yeah, let’s get Danhausen in NBA 2K as a downloadable too.”