Danhausen may have just come up with the perfect gimmick for a Zack Ryder comeback in WWE.

During a recent joint figure hunt vlog featuring Danhausen and Matt Cardona (see video below), the two briefly discussed Cardona’s former WWE persona, Zack Ryder, leading to a humorous exchange about the “ghost” of Ryder potentially resurfacing one day.

Cardona famously moved away from the Zack Ryder name after reviving his career outside WWE, eventually building enough momentum under the Matt Cardona name to earn another run with the company. Still, Danhausen seems interested in bringing Ryder back — in spirit, at least.

“He’s a ghost,” Danhausen said. “Perhaps I’ll team up with the ghost.”

That wasn’t the end of the idea, either.

Danhausen then pitched a new catchphrase for the “ghost” version of Zack Ryder, putting a spooky spin on one of Ryder’s most recognizable lines.

“You say Zack Ryder’s a ghost,” he continued. “Well, I have a new catchphrase. Boo, boo, boo, you know it.”

Cardona appeared to love the concept and joked that Danhausen clearly knows how to create marketable material.

“That’s why you’re the number two merch seller in the company,” he concluded.

The exchange quickly caught attention from fans online, especially longtime followers of Ryder’s WWE run and Cardona’s post-WWE reinvention on the independent scene.