In a recent tweet, Danhausen announced that he and his wife, Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, have welcomed a baby boy.

Victor Morgan Danhausen was born on Thursday, July 3. The couple had first shared news of their pregnancy back in January.

Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLIvYxuzwl — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 3, 2025

During a recent edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan expressed his belief that Luther doesn’t need to be associated with Toni Storm.

On Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone opening this week’s Dynamite with a brawl: “It was different. I don’t think two women have started a brawl on AEW.”

On Luther: “Let me just say this, I’ve said this a lot of times that Disco disagrees with me — I don’t think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn’t talk for her because she doesn’t need someone to talk for her. He doesn’t get involved in her matches. He just stands there with white gloves and makes faces. Him and Abrahantes with the Mickey Mouse clubs.”

During a recent appearance on “WFAA,” Bobby Lashley praised the creative freedom available in AEW and addressed the concerns regarding “WWE guys” dominating the competition. The All Mighty said,

“I think right off the bat, I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing. I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler. I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by. Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing. I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.”

Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against JetSpeed at AEW All In: Texas 2025 next Saturday.

During a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Thunder Rosa discussed her upcoming match with Athena at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 and her goal to win a title in front of her father.

Rosa will compete for the ROH Women’s World Title at the event, which is scheduled for July 11.

On how important the match is: “It’s very important because it just shows that there’s still a lot of value in what the Thunder Rosa brand is. I helped, along with a lot of my peers, build the women’s division, and I think that it’s important that we continue to have that space for those who were the pillars of the division. We’re talking about Kris Statlander, we’re talking about, you know, Nyla Rose. I know that we’re getting a lot of new blood, but we were the ones who literally built this foundation, and to be involved in this very important weekend, it means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my career.”

On wanting to win in front of her dad: “I would like for my dad to see his daughter win another title. My dad has cancer now, like we are on borrowed time – you never know if it’s gonna get worse or it’s gonna be better. It’s becoming more difficult for him to travel and the last pay-per-view that he saw me wrestle was when I was going for the AEW women’s world championship at ‘World’s End’ [against Mariah May in a Tijuana Street Fight], and he had a blast. For me and my career, it’s something that I’ve been wanting, just to assure myself that I am valuable. Sometimes you just need that physical thing to feel like you’re still valuable, that you’re still that person. … I just want to do things that I haven’t done and that I haven’t yet earned. And this one will be one. I worked ROH in like 2015. I did two, three shows, and then I never got an opportunity to work with them again until now. So, I mean, it is really interesting that I go now with the ‘Forever Champion’ Athena who’s like, super freaking talented, and she’s been holding the fort there. But I think it’s time for a change.”

