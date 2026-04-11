Danhausen has officially arrived in WWE, and he picked up a win in his first match.

During the April 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Miz and Kit Wilson opened up by voicing their frustrations over what they felt was a blown call by referee Dan Engler during last week’s WWE Tag Team Title match against R-Truth and Damian Priest.

Wilson, clearly not satisfied, pushed for consequences.

That led SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make things interesting, booking Wilson in a match against none other than Danhausen, marking Danhausen’s official in-ring debut under the WWE banner.

The bout had its share of chaos, especially down the stretch.

As Wilson climbed to the top rope looking to put things away, Danhausen, who had been laid out on the mat, suddenly rose and “cursed” him in signature fashion.

Moments later, things took a bizarre turn.

A pyro mishap went off behind Wilson, startling him and causing him to lose his balance and crash awkwardly onto the top turnbuckle.

The Miz was livid at ringside. Not like this.

His protests didn’t last long, however, as Danhausen neutralized him with an eye poke before quickly capitalizing on the stunned Wilson with a kick to the face.

Three seconds later, it was over.

Danhausen scores a victory in his “very nice, very evil” WWE in-ring debut.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.