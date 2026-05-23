Danhausen’s connection to the New York Knicks continues to grow, and now WWE Shop is cashing in on the team’s playoff hot streak.

WWE Shop has officially released new Danhausen-themed New York Knicks merchandise centered around the ongoing “uncursed” storyline tied to the cult-favorite AEW star. The launch comes as the Knicks have rattled off nine straight playoff victories since Danhausen jokingly claimed to have lifted the curse from the franchise.

Very nice.

Very evil.

Very successful.

The featured item is a crossover t-shirt blending Danhausen’s signature presentation with the iconic Knicks branding. WWE Shop also leaned fully into the gimmick with the product’s official description.

“Make way for a very nice, very evil crossover fit for the squared circle and the hardwood when you grab this Danhausen x New York Knicks Uncursed T-Shirt,” the official WWE Shop description reads. “This collaborative shirt merges Danhausen’s slightly unnerving charisma with the New York Knicks’ iconic branding, making for an undeniably unique partnership. With a classic fit and lightweight feel, this tee is a comfortable choice ideal for the next Knicks game or cheering on the WWE’s favorite human money-motivated goblin before the next premium live event.”

The Knicks’ playoff run has only added fuel to the online joke, with the team currently holding a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As a result, fans may not want to risk angering Danhausen by passing on the merch.