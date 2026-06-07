Danhausen’s latest sports curse appears to have struck again.

The WWE star found himself at the center of another bizarre sports storyline on Saturday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes suffered an overtime loss shortly after being targeted by one of Danhausen’s infamous curses.

During Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Danhausen was featured on the arena’s big screen in a video message directed at the Hurricanes (see video below). The clip had already been making the rounds online before puck drop and was reportedly commissioned through Cameo by a Vegas Golden Knights supporter.

Whether coincidence or supernatural intervention, the result was exactly what the fan requested.

The Hurricanes fell to the Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime, giving Vegas a 2-1 lead in the championship series.

In the video, Danhausen hilariously appeared unsure of what the Stanley Cup Final actually is, while enthusiastically granting the request to curse Carolina.

“Danhausen here, very nice, very evil, very famous. WWE legend, superstar, ah champion…. yes, I don’t know, none the wiser. Alright, please do the Vegas Golden Knights, Fanhausens. Oh, what is the occasion? Stanley Cup Finals, possibly some sort of beverage. Alright, please curse the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. We want Vegas Golden Knights to win Lord Stanley Cup. They’re gonna win a king or something. Alright, please make sure to say, ‘Go Knights Go.’ Knights, Go Knights Go. Alright, anyways, Carolina Hurricanes, you are cursed. Go Knights Go.”

And just like that, another Danhausen curse entered the sports record books.

The story didn’t end there, however.

Following Carolina’s loss, Danhausen took to X on Sunday morning and responded directly to a Hurricanes post. In true Danhausen fashion, he offered to remove the curse.

For a price.

The WWE star joked that the Hurricanes would need to pay him “human money” if they wanted to be uncursed, while also directing the team to his Cameo page.

Whether Carolina decides to take him up on the offer remains to be seen, but with the Hurricanes now trailing 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, they may be looking for any advantage they can get.

Oh no! WWE star and sports oracle @DanhausenAD has cursed the @Canes! pic.twitter.com/KtBcZoF3dN — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 7, 2026

🚨Breaking: Danhausen has cursed the Carolina Hurricanes! The Vegas Golden Knights are your 2026 #StanleyCup Champions🤯 pic.twitter.com/tLBQKb11Fh — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) June 6, 2026

Pay Danhausen human money to uncurse this team. https://t.co/g7eayv8tim Disclaimerhausen ~

* ᴅᵃⁿʰᵃᵘˢᵉⁿ ⁱˢ ⁿᵒᵗ ʳᵉˢᵖᵒⁿˢⁱᵇˡᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ᵘⁿᶜᵘʳˢⁱⁿᵍ ᵇᵉⁱⁿᵍ ᵃˡᵗᵉʳᵉᵈ ᵇʸ ᵒᵘᵗˢⁱᵈᵉ ᶠᵒʳᶜᵉˢ. ᴜⁿᶜᵘʳˢᵉ ᵃᵗ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵒʷⁿ ʳⁱˢᵏ. https://t.co/gPQf8BXmur — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 7, 2026