WWE Backlash: Tampa has come and gone.

No CM Punk.

No Jelly Roll.

Despite both being among those rumored to be the mystery partner for Danhausen’s tag-team tilt against The Miz and Kit Wilson, it was neither man.

In fact, it wasn’t anyone that anyone would have liked.

Instead, similar to WrestleMania 42, the mystery partner for the “Very nice, Very evil” WWE Superstar Danhausen turned out to be Mini-Hausen.

The unveiling was preceded by an elaborate Pulp Fiction-style faux movie trailer building up the suspense. Danhausen then came out in his tank-hausen and after the smoke cleared, literally, it was one Mini-Hausen that joined him on his way to the ring.

Following several minutes of tag-team action, Mini-Hausen and Kit Wilson fought up the entrance aisle, where Mini-Hausen was enclosed in the cloning machine / box again. The lights and pyro went off and out popped several Mini-Hausens.

A bunch of comedy spots and a fire extinguisher-later, and it was Danhausen and Mini-Hausen(s) who got their hands raised.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.