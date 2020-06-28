Dani Jordyn Announces Minor Injury

Dani Jordyn, a student of QT Marshall’s wrestling school, announced over Twitter that she will be out for at least 5 weeks due to a sprained LCL in her knee. She notes that she had been training hard since the school opened back up, but will need to relax and rehab now. Jordyn has made appearances for AEW on their Youtube show Dark for a while now. She most recently fought in a losing effort with Big Swole.

Her tweet also confirms that QT Marshall’s school, the Nightmare Factory wrestling school, has re-opened. The school was recently closed due to QT’s interactions with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. QT and all of his students were removed from AEW tapings as a result to keep everyone safe as a precautionary measure. QT didn’t test positive himself and his students are expected back in AEW soon.