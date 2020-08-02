Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Announce The Birth Of Their Son

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella took to Instagram earlier today to reveal that she and husband Daniel Bryan are the parents to a new baby boy. She writes, “It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Bella and Bryan’s new son join their daughter, Birdie. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish their family a congratulations.