Impact Wrestling has released a new Slammiversary promo that teases Daniel Bryan, The IIconics (Peyton Royce, Billie Kay), The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) and The Bullet Club.

This new promo comes after last month’s Slammiversary promo teased Samoa Joe, Mickie James and Chelsea Green. Impact did something similar in 2020 when promos teased The Good Brothers, EC3, Mike & Maria Kanellis, and other WWE budget cuts for Slammiversary.

Slammiversary takes place on July 17 this year. You can see the new promo below:

We are on the road to #Slammiversary on July 17th where our world changes again. pic.twitter.com/CHOEVS0pVc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021

Daniel Bryan 👀

Forgotten Sons 👀

IICONICS 👀

Bullet Club 👀

… and more! I hope IMPACT really considers having some fans at #Slammiversary!🤞🏼🤞🏼#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/d6pwmRCJ7v — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 21, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.