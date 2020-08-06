Daniel Bryan Comments on His Child Making Him Want a Match with The Rock

Daniel Bryan wants a match with The Rock.

Bryan joked on Twitter this morning that he wants a match with The Great One based on how many times his daughter has made him listen to the “You’re Welcome” song from Disney’s “Moana” movie, which featured Rock in a starring voice role.

“I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. [monkey see emoji],” Bryan wrote.

Bryan has been away from WWE SmackDown action since mid-June as he and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, prepared to welcome their second child. They welcomed their second child this past weekend, a baby boy.

You can see Bryan’s full tweet below:

