WWE superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack and confronted Paul Heyman, the advocate for current Universal champion Roman Reigns. During their sit-down Bryan would claim to be a better wrestler than the Tribal Chief, and assured Heyman that he will face Reigns again, and promises to beat him when he does. Highlights are below.

How his retirement in 2016 reminded him that this can end at anytime:

One of the things that I appreciated about being forced to retire is that you never know when this is going to end. So, you have to appreciate every moment. Even though it’s been a couple of years now since I’ve come back, I still cherish that [and] I still cherish this feeling. You come up with these things, knowing that it could end at any time, these things you want to check off the list.

Eyeing to win the 2021 Royal Rumble:

You know, in my 20 plus year career, I have never won a Battle Royal. Isn’t that crazy? Like, I’ve wrestled in, like, crazy places where people aren’t very good, right? Like in Battle Royals with a bunch of people that you would have never heard of. And for whatever reason, some of them were good for whatever reason. I could never win a Battle Royal. But this might be my last chance. So, I’m making it a goal to win the Royal Rumble, to win a Battle Royal. If that happens, if I win the Royal Rumble, that means I will go to WrestleMania and face whoever’s the Universal Champion.

How he’s a better fighter and wrestler than Roman Reigns:

Paul, I don’t lay claim to being better than many people at certain things. But I’ll tell you this: I am a better fighter than Roman Reigns. And I’m sure as hell a better wrestler than Roman Reigns,” he warned. “And if I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s still the champion, I will beat him for that championship. Here’s another thing: If he’s not champion somewhere down the line, I’m going to beat him down, anyway.

You can watch Talking Smack on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)