As seen above, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have posted a behind-the-scenes look at the recent People Magazine photo shoot with Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev. You can click here for news and more from the shoot.

Nikki and Artem recently announced that they named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. He was born on July 31, at 7 pounds 3 ounces, and 19 3/4 inches. Brie and Bryan announced that they named their son Buddy Dessert Danielson. He was born on August 1, just hours after Nikki welcomed their son.

On a related note, Bryan has fueled speculation on his return to WWE TV by posting a tweet to promote tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

He wrote, “Less than an hour away from #SmackDown from the THUNDERDOOOOOOOOOOME!!!! Interesting how @WWERomanReigns won the Universal Championship on Sunday… if you could pick anyone to challenge Roman for the title, who would it be? Excited to see it play out!”

Bryan has been away from WWE TV since June. You can click here for the latest backstage report on his WWE status and time off, including news on his creative role. There’s been speculation on Bryan possibly returning soon now that WWE is running in the larger Amway Center, as we saw with Sami Zayn and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on Bryan’s WWE statys, and join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Bryan’s full tweet:

Less than an hour away from #SmackDown from the THUNDERDOOOOOOOOOOME!!!! Interesting how @WWERomanReigns won the Universal Championship on Sunday… if you could pick anyone to challenge Roman for the title, who would it be? Excited to see it play out! — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 4, 2020

