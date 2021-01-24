While speaking to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Daniel Bryan spoke about how he sees WWE NXT.

According to the former WWE Champion, he thinks WWE needs to create another developmental brand because he looks at NXT as the third brand alongside Raw and SmackDown.

“I definitely don’t think NXT is considered as a developmental territory anymore. Which leaves a question: Do we have a developmental territory? Because we need one to develop talent if NXT is not our development, which it isn’t. Those guys are awesome and I do consider NXT a third brand for our company.”

