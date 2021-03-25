WWE superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke with TalkSport to discuss a variety of topics, including how proud he was of his 2018 Survivor Series matchup with Brock Lesnar, and how much of an asset the Beast is to the business. Highlights from the interview are below.

How thrilled he was to finally face Brock Lesnar:

I was thrilled, I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time. But how I always envisioned it was babyface Daniel Bryan! Yes man Daniel Bryan, underdog Daniel Bryan against the killer Brock Lesnar. But I had literally just become the Planet’s Champion and kicked AJ Styles in the nuts [laughs]. So it was a really weird thing, but I think the weirdness of it also made it fun and made it more pleasurable for me.

How no one appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is:

Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling. I also think, and from a character perspective I’ve said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it’s actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this. He just also loves farming, loves being at home and he’s not going to do it just because he likes doing it, he’s going to do it because ‘hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line’ that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That’s the thing.

Calls the match something that he is really proud of: