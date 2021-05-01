Daniel Bryan is now banned from WWE SmackDown.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event, which went longer than 30 minutes, saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Bryan in a Career vs. Title match. Per the stipulation, Bryan is now banned from the blue brand.
The back & forth match ended with Reigns making Bryan fade out in a Guillotine submission. After the match, Reigns brought two steel chairs into the ring until Cesaro made the save and attacked. Cesaro beat Reigns to ringside and delivered a running uppercut against the barrier. Jey Uso attacked Cesaro and superkicked him, allowing Reigns to head back into the ring. Uso then trapped Cesaro in the ropes and forced him to watch Reigns deliver a Con-Chair-To to Bryan.
There’s no word yet on if we will see Bryan pop up on WWE NXT or WWE RAW next week, but we will keep you updated. WWE’s preview for tonight’s main event noted that Bryan would be banned from just SmackDown if he lost. Bryan has been a regular on the blue brand, in some form, since the second brand split in 2016.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s main event from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida:
