BT Sports recently released a clip from their interview with Daniel Bryan where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

It turns out that the former WWE Champion is not down regarding the idea of potentially fighting Intercontinental Champion Big E despite his loveable personality. Here is what he had to say:

“Big E is an eloquent human being and he can be funny. But he can also, like, stare you dead in the eyes and say like “Hey, I know what I want in this life. I know who I am.” And say it so succinctly that you’re like “Woah.” And Big E’s like, he always jokes so much. So sometimes you’re like “Oh, he’s funny!” But when you see him, we were around him all the time, and it never doesn’t shock me when I see Big E. I’m just like “Oh my gosh, he’s so scary!” Like, I would never want to fight Big E and he’s a state champion wrestler and stuff like that. So it’s also like, yeah he’s really nice and he smiles and all that stuff. But if you were to get him mad? Like, oh my gosh… how terrifying!”

H/T to Ringside News