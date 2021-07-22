Last night news surfaced regarding former WWE champion Daniel Bryan signing a contract to work for All Elite Wrestling, a potential rumor that has left the entire wrestling industry curious with anticipation. While the report could not bee 100% confirmed, word is that higher-ups in WWE believe Bryan to at least be talking to AEW.

Now a new report adds more fuel to the fire. According to WrestleVotes, Bryan has not been discussed in WWE’s creative plans for months indicating that a return to his former company does not seem to be in the works. This makes sense as PW Insider revealed that Bryan was also not factored into WWE’s merchandising plans for the 2021-2022 plan.

As previously mentioned Bryan’s last match was against Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown in April, a bout he would end up losing. He has been mentioned a few times on WWE programming since, but Bryan himself has not done any press or spoken about his future since that loss.

Stay tuned.