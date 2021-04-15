During his appearance on Inside The Ropes, Daniel Bryan spoke about wanting a one on one match against Edge. Here’s what he had to say:

Edge is somebody I’ve looked up to my entire career as somebody who is such an incredible performer. And I think the story of two guys who were both forced to retire kind of at their peaks – he had just retained the World Heavyweight Championship and was forced to retire. Now, we’re like 10 years on. I think there’s a really cool story there. I got to wrestle him once for four minutes, and it’s a really funny story. It was the first time I used Flight of the Valkyries for WWE, but I didn’t know. Edge is already out there in the ring, and Miz is on commentary. Billy Kidman asked, ‘Bryan, do you have new music?’ I said I don’t know, and as soon as I said that, it hit. It wasn’t the version you have now – a much lamer version. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ and all the crowd was like, ‘What is this?’ Edge was like, ‘What is this?’ And then Miz on commentary was like, ‘What on Earth is this?’

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.