During his interview with Sporting News, Daniel Bryan spoke highly of Big E., noting that he thinks he should have a bigger role than he currently does. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s hard, but that person would be Big E. He’s such a good talker, wrestler and so charismatic. He’s still in his early 30s, he looks the part, he can be funny or scary or everything in between. If I were in charge, he would have a bigger role. One of the things with wrestling is that you don’t know if somebody is going to succeed in the main event spot until you put them in the main event spot. You never know until they have that opportunity.

