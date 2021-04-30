AEW World Champion, AAA Mega Champion and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega has responded to recent comments by WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.

Bryan appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast this week and had nothing but praise for Omega.

“I have a lot of respect for Kenny Omega,” Bryan said. (H/T to Wrestling Inc) “And it’s not just the great matches he’s put on. It’s also that he looks at wrestling differently than anybody else.”

Bryan continued, “When you look at say, the Young Bucks, who you’d think of in a similar vein. You can see where the Young Bucks take of wrestling is. It’s like a takeoff, a genius takeoff, of the wrestling they loved when they were younger. And mimicking it but also evolving from that and evolving from the takes from that. That’s why I think it resonates with so many people, the way that they wrestle. Kenny, it doesn’t have a previous evolution point. It’s just these completely new things that have entered his head that he’s daring to try.”

Omega responded to a tweet with Bryan’s comments and wrote, “He gets it. Go figure, right?”

You can see Omega’s full tweet below:

He gets it. Go figure, right? https://t.co/TFda1TTwQU — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.