During his recent interview with TalkSport WWE superstar Daniel Bryan discussed his WrestleMania 30 showdown with Triple H, a match that Bryan had to win in order to be inserted into the show’s main event where he would capture the WWE championship for the first time. Hear his thoughts on the bout below.

How the match was a mixture between both men’s styles:

I’m really proud of that. It’s interesting because when I envision myself wrestling someone like Triple H, what I want is a mix of styles. I don’t want it to be a Triple H match and I don’t want it to be a Daniel Bryan match. I want us to both bring the best parts of each of us and bring it to the table and I think that’s what we actually got. You get the things that Hunter is great at like all the attention to detail. He’s vicious and all these kind of things. He also gave me a Tiger Suplex that I don’t know he’s ever done before! [laughs]. And then some of the new-generation type stuff, different sorts of action and that sort of thing. I was really, really proud of that one.

Credits Jaime Noble, who helped produce the match: