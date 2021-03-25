During his recent interview with TalkSport WWE superstar Daniel Bryan discussed his WrestleMania 30 showdown with Triple H, a match that Bryan had to win in order to be inserted into the show’s main event where he would capture the WWE championship for the first time. Hear his thoughts on the bout below.
How the match was a mixture between both men’s styles:
I’m really proud of that. It’s interesting because when I envision myself wrestling someone like Triple H, what I want is a mix of styles. I don’t want it to be a Triple H match and I don’t want it to be a Daniel Bryan match. I want us to both bring the best parts of each of us and bring it to the table and I think that’s what we actually got. You get the things that Hunter is great at like all the attention to detail. He’s vicious and all these kind of things. He also gave me a Tiger Suplex that I don’t know he’s ever done before! [laughs]. And then some of the new-generation type stuff, different sorts of action and that sort of thing. I was really, really proud of that one.
Credits Jaime Noble, who helped produce the match:
What’s interesting when I think of WrestleMania 30 is that I was going through a ton of neck pain. I had to have surgery a little over a month after WrestleMania and so I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Jamie Noble who was our producer for that. He and I have been friends for years and all that kind of stuff, but he’s my go-to guy. He’s my producer. There was a period of time where I was having all this shooting pain down my arm and it was just a real struggle. I was doing media all the time and all these different segments backstage. Without Jamie there helping me to make sure my stuff looks good… he knows everything that I do. And he knows everything I don’t do that I can do. And he’s like ‘hey, how about this? What about this? What about this?’ It’s been such a blessing having him. I don’t want to say he’s ‘my’ producer – he produces a lot of my stuff – but he was the producer for the WrestleMania match with Triple H and without him, there’s a lot of moments that I wouldn’t have had that are cool.