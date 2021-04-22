During a recent interview with BT Sport WWE superstar Daniel Bryan said he felt oddly detached from his recent WrestleMania 37 main event matchup against Edge and Universal champion Roman Reigns, even referring to his detachment as an out of body experience. Hear his full thoughts, which include an update on his WWE contract status, below.

How he felt oddly detached from the match, calling it an out of body experience:

It was really bizarre. It’s taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn’t like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I’m enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, ‘Oh no, is this what it’s like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, okay.’ I don’t know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I’ve felt while wrestling.

Says he hasn’t watched the match back yet but wonders if this is a sign to step away:

I haven’t watched it back. I don’t know if watching it back would help figure out why I’m so detached. Maybe it was a sign that it’s time to let go of being a full-time wrestler. The odd detachment, I was like, ‘Woah.’ Like I said, I’m either gonna die [laughs] or maybe it’s a sign that this isn’t it and it isn’t the same type of fulfillment that it was before. I’ve been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I’m close with like ‘what is that?’

Update on his contract:

My contract is up relatively soon. I’m still trying to figure out what I’m doing with my life.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)