WWE superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s Fastlane pay per view, where Bryan battles Roman Reigns for the Universal championship in the evening’s main event. Highlights are below.

Believes that realistically this could be his last WrestleMania:

Realistically, it could be. But there is a difference between saying this could be my last WrestleMania compared to this being my last match. After being forced to retire, I never want to retire again. It will be interesting to see what happens with my career. I don’t know if I can do the full-time WWE schedule anymore.

Says he loves being home with his kids and can’t take the WWE schedule anymore:

I’m not talking physically; I’m talking emotionally. I love being a dad. There isn’t much that could keep me away from being a full-time wrestler. My favorite thing in wrestling is live events. I love that. The only thing that can stop me from doing that is how much I love my kids and how much I love being with them at home.

On finding the balance between work life and home life:

When my daughter says to me, ‘Daddy, please don’t go,’ it’s so hard. My wife is incredible, and she can do everything, but there is just something special when Mommy and Daddy are both home. And I love being a parent. But we’re struggling with that because I also want to show them what it’s like to love what you do. I love this work that I do. So it’s about finding a balance between loving what you do and being there for your kids when you need them. It will probably be a work in progress until my contract is up in a couple years.

Why he doesn’t think he needs to be added to the Edge and Roman Mania match: