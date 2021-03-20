WWE superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up this Sunday’s Fastlane pay per view, where the leader of the YES movement will be taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it’s his first WWE main event in nearly two years:

I’m really excited. I’m wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event of Fastlane on Sunday, it will be my first pay-per-view main event in almost over two years so I’m super excited.

Says he’s always wanted to step into the ring with Reigns again following their 2015 Fastlane encounter:

It’s interesting. When I came back from retirement, there was a handful of matches that I really, really wanted. And I thought the biggest one, the top one on my list was one with Roman Reigns. And I wasn’t envisioning what we have now. The Roman Reigns that we have now is absolutely incredible. From a physicality standpoint, what he brings to the ring and what he’s bringing from a character perspective, I think he’s the best performer in the ThunderDome era as far as WWE goes and I’m excited to see where I stand on Sunday. He’s on a whole new level of physicality now. I wrestled him last month at Elimination Chamber and smashed me [laughs]. I gotta come back and do some smashing back, I gotta redeem myself! I got to smash his face a little bit.

How he hopes to wrestle Edge, then shares a funny story of the first time he new theme music played: