WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view opened with Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin to earn a title shot from Reigns.

Reigns came out right after the Chamber match and defeated Bryan within minutes, using his Guillotine submission. Reigns celebrated after the match but Edge hit the ring out of nowhere and laid him out with a Spear.

Edge then pointed at the WrestleMania 37 sign and made his decision as the pyro went off.

Stay tuned for more.

Below are several shots of tonight’s Chamber opener, Universal Title match and the appearance by Edge from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

