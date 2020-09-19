WWE has released a new video playlist showcasing former world champion Daniel Bryan’s biggest underdog moments during his illustrious WWE career. Footage includes his major upset win over John Cena, defeating Randy Orton, headlining and winning the main event of WrestleMania 30, conquering Kane in his first title defense, and more.

Superstar Randy Orton shared a video on his personal Instagram of a lacrosse player performing his signature RKO during a game. The Viper writes, “The kid has form. Love the spin into the #RKO. You heard it here first, I’m stealing it.” Check it out below.