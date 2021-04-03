Retired UFC superstar Daniel Cormier recently took to Twitter to call out WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns after the Tribal Chief said he would whoop him in a fight on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show. Cormier writes, “Watch your mouth @RomanReignsWWE! I’ll dance with the big dog!”

Unfortunately for D.C., he tagged the wrong Reigns Twitter account, something that advocate Paul Heyman was quick to call out. Heyman writes, “LMAO! @dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn’t see this nonsense. Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent! His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar!”

Reigns would then add in a separate tweet, “That announce table got him acting soft.”

Cormier doubles-down by saying he’ll take on Reigns anytime anywhere. He writes, “My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog!”

Check out the exchanges below.

That announce table got him acting soft. https://t.co/4QqHi0RRWw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 2, 2021