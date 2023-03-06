UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is set to lead ESPN’s coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Cormier, who works as a broadcast analyst for UFC and is a longtime pro wrestling fan, recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that he is going to WrestleMania.

“I’m going to WrestleMania,” Cormier said. “The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it.”

Cormier previously appeared at WWE Extreme Rules back in October, serving as the special guest referee for Matt Riddle’s Pit Fight win over Seth Rollins. He remains open to working pro wrestling, but right now his priority is commentary. The chance to lead ESPN’s WrestleMania coverage is a sign that the network believes in him.

“I’m getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I’m so thankful for that,” Cormier said. “So I’ll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we’ll see what the future holds down the line.”

Cormier has talked about possibly wrestling for WWE over the years. Cormier’s WrestleMania 39 coverage for ESPN will likely include interviews with top WWE Superstars such as fellow-former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Cormier joked that he would not back down if Lesnar tries to get physical with him.

“If Brock steps in my way?” Cormier said with a laugh. “I’ll smack him upside his head.”

