Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about being the special guest referee for the Fight Pit matchup between Seth Rollins at Riddle at this Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event, where Cormier also addressed whether he will face Brock Lesnar in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s not heard about a potential matchup with Lesnar in WWE:

“I’ve not heard anything. That’s the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon and they were supposed to fight.”

How the match does make sense:

“So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

