UFC legend Daniel Cormier spoke about his relationship with WWE on a recent edition of Twitter Spaces with Monster Energy, where the former heavyweight champion reveals that WWE asked him to do something with the Creed Brothers in NXT. Highlights can be found below.

Says he stays in constant contact with WWE:

“I actually talk to them quite a bit. I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H. I’ve got some friends that are competing. My brothers, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper [Julius Creed], he’s part of the Creed Brothers.

Says he was asked to do something with the Creed Brothers in NXT but he hasn’t had time:

“They are in the WWE and the NXT Champions, they are the smaller league champions. I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something I want to do.”

