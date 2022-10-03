It looks like UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be on tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW.

Cormier, who will be the special referee for the Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle match inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules, took to Twitter this evening and teased an appearance.

“Tonight on Raw you may see a familiar face [eye emoji],” he wrote.

Rollins and Riddle are scheduled to face-off on tonight’s RAW with a No Contact rule in place before Saturday’s match.

You can see Cormier’s tweet below, along with WWE’s response:

