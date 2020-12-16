During his ESPN show with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier explained why top lightweight fighter Michael Chandler is the Ric Flair of the UFC following his move from Bellator.

Cormier has compared the treatment of Chandler to that of the legendary pro wrestler after joining WWE in the ’90s.

Michael Chandler is, he’s Ric Flair. Michael Chandler is Ric Flair. You put Ric Flair in the game dog! When Ric Flair left the WCW for the WWE, what did Vince (McMahon) do? He won the Royal Rumble and put the title right on him.” Cormier said. “Mike Chandler is Ric Flair so as Mike is styling and profiling, turning down fights left and right. Big leaguing everyone, it is hilarious but you put Michael Chandler in the game and those guys will come in soon hopefully.

