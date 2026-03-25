The pro wrestling world has lost another member of the community.

DJ Pringle, real name Daniel Moody, son of late WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Bearer (William Moody), has passed away.

Shawn Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared the following statement regarding the sad news on Tuesday, March 24:

Daniel Moody, known to many in wrestling as DJ Pringle, has passed away.

Daniel was the son of Paul Bearer — a man whose voice, presence, and character became part of wrestling history forever. And like so many second-generation names, Daniel carried that connection with him, while also being his own person in the wrestling world.

For those who met him, worked with him, or simply followed along over the years, this one hits on a different level. There’s history there. There’s family there. And there’s a bond to the business that never really leaves.

Moments like this remind you how small the wrestling world really is… and how deep those roots go.

We send our thoughts, prayers, and respect to Daniel’s friends, family, and everyone connected to him — especially those who knew him beyond the name and the legacy.

Rest in peace, Daniel.

— Steve Stasiak

Book Pro Wrestlers