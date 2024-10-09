Daniel Garcia is rejuvenated.

And he’s not going anywhere.

During the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the home-grown AEW star made his way to the ring to announce his future status after being at home for the past several weeks.

Garcia thanked the crowd for their warm reception and told them sincerely that he missed that the last several weeks. He then announced he came to the conclusion that he’s going to stay where the best wrestlers in the world — wrestle.

And that is AEW.

He told everyone in AEW holding gold that he is coming for them.

