AEW star Daniel Garcia recently joined WhatCulture for a full-on conversation about all things-pro-wrestling, where the Jericho Appreciation Society member discussed the key differences between rasslin and sports entertainment. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Breaks down the differences between pro-wrestlers and sports entertainers:

“There is a big difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers. I fit the mold of a sports entertainer perfectly. I am charismatic, I’m pretty handsome, I’m a good-looking guy, and I fit the mold of a sports entertainer perfectly. I feel I’m one of the only sports entertainers on the AEW roster. Same with Chris Jericho. He’s really taken me under his wing and is teaching me how to excel and be a sports entertainer because that’s where you make money, where you become rich, where you become one of the greatest of all time. Chris Jericho is teaching me how to do that.”

Thinks it is possible to blend wrestling and sports entertainment:

“You can be a legit wrestler and still be a sports entertainer. Any style can be sports entertainment. Eddie Guerrero; incredible in-ring wrestler, great sports entertainer. That is the mold that is the blueprint of being what a great professional wrestler is and a great sports entertainer.”

