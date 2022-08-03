AEW star Daniel Garcia recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his major victory over Bryan Danielson at last week’s Fight for the Fallen television special, as well as some thoughts on his loss to Wheeler Yuta at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls his victory over Bryan Danielson the biggest non-title win in AEW history:

I’m just coming off the biggest win in AEW history, the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. I don’t care who anybody else has ever beat, what pay-per-view it was on, what special event it was on, me beating Bryan Danielson is the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. No question, like period, finito, curtains, that’s it and I’m just gonna keep building off of that.

On his Death Before Dishonor match with Wheeler Yuta and how he and Yuta will be wrestling for many more years ago:

It was really painful [match against Wheeler Yuta at ROH Death Before Dishonor]. That was mostly what I remember about the match. My neck was all hurt from getting palm striked in the neck, my back hurt from getting put in the Walls of Jericho but, it was a very hard-fought match. I think that we had a lot more in the tank that we could have exhausted, but I got a feeling — correct me if I’m wrong — I got a feeling we’ll have plenty of time and plenty of opportunities to exhaust these feelings that we have for each other over the next probably 20 years.

