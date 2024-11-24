Daniel Garcia won his first championship gold in AEW this weekend.

At the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, November 23, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Garcia had a starmaking performance.

Coming out to the ring, Garcia, who recently re-signed with AEW, was given a grand entrance.

A a music video style package aired to introduce the challenger for his TNT Championship opportunity against “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, complete with home videos of Garcia as a kid blowing out candles on his birthday cake and others, as his mom on a voicemail is played talking about how Garcia always puts others before himself and how he needs to do what’s best for himself for a change.

And that’s exactly what he did on this night.

Garcia bested “The Scapegoat,” doing what he couldn’t do when shockingly kidnapping him along with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard during the build-up to the PPV showdown, which is tap into his dark side and finish him off once and for all.

The AEW home-grown star slapped a sharpshooter on Perry and ala Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect for the WWE Intercontinental Championship from yesteryear, fully-cranked back on it to force the tap from the friend of The Elite for the first title victory of his AEW career.

Your winner and NEW TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia.

