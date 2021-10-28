Daniel Garcia made an appearance on ‎AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, talked about how he first got booked on AEW Dark, which eventually led to him being signed to a full-time deal.

“People just end up reaching out to you. I think you develop a lot of independent clout or notoriety, and people end up hitting you up. I think The Blade, Pepper Parks, one of my trainers, I think was able to put in a good word for me. I’m sure that didn’t harm the cause at all, but I think that’s how it came together. They were looking for high profile indie wrestlers that they could put on their show and give an opportunity to. That plus the recommendation I think went a long way.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription