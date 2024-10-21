Daniel Garcia has explained why he decided to re-sign with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion.

During a recent appearance on the “Uncrowned” podcast, the AEW wrestler provided some details on his decision to stay in AEW.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, there was interest from WWE about acquiring Garcia for the NXT brand.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On not being a top guy in AEW yet: “I feel like I’m a conqueror. But if you look at the facts, I’ve never been in the main event of a pay-per-view. I’ve never won a title. I haven’t solidified myself as a top guy in the company.”

On young talent getting opportunities: “When I see [Konosuke] Takeshita getting a shot for the International title, that gets me excited. Private Party wrestling for the Tag Titles, that gets me excited. Whenever Top Flight has a big match on ‘Dynamite,’ that gets me hyped. I love being involved [with the young talent]. I love talking about ideas. I love talking about wrestling theory. I love getting and receiving advice. The young guys in AEW, I think we’re powerful. I think that we have the best young roster on the planet.”

On being a part of AEW: “I remember [weeks ago] I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, [Will] Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I’m like, ‘Man, everybody’s watching the monitor. Everybody’s hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be [at] war with.’ It’s just the trust that I have with people at AEW. I look around to the left and to the right of me, and I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I want to go to battle with.”

On how NJPW affected his decision: “A big part of the reason why I love AEW is that we can go do other things. I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, to where I can still get experience other places. I feel like New Japan Pro Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That’s something I always wanted to accomplish. I wouldn’t feel full in my wrestling career until I get to have a little stint there. I feel like keeping those doors open [was] very important to me.”