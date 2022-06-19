Daniel Garcia made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Garcia was asked if it’s hard for him to work only once a week for AEW:

“Yeah, because I feel like you kind of get into a rhythm where you feel on. Then sometimes I feel like at AEW, it’s like not playing a whole NBA season. It’s like, ‘Oh, you got to go play game seven in the finals right now.’ That’s what it feels like sometimes. I always feel ready. I still train and I have a lot of faith in my cardio and have a lot of faith in myself as a performer to where I know I’m going to deliver. But sometimes I feel like if I had a little bit more reps, maybe I’d be a little bit sharper with some things.”

