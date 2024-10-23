The feud between Daniel Garcia and MJF continues to intensify.

While speaking with Renee Paquette for “Up Close,” Garcia, who recently inked a new deal with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion, called MJF a “terrible person” and expressed his belief that nobody on the AEW roster would give a damn if the Salt of the Earth dropped dead tomorrow.

Garcia said, “I think Max puts everybody through everything, mentally. Dealing with him is the hardest thing ever. I think he’s a snake. He’s a terrible person. Honestly, I wish him nothing but the worst in his entire life. He is somebody who, if he dropped dead tomorrow, I don’t think a single person in this company would care.“