The AEW Continental Classic continues this week with some big matches and a change to the tournament field.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced three Continental Classic matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

Among the newly announced bouts is a showdown between Jay White and “Hangman” Adam Page.

In related news, the 2026 AEW Continental Classic field has undergone a change due to injury.

Daniel Garcia has been forced to withdraw from the tournament, with Konosuke Takeshita officially named as his replacement.

Takeshita will kick off his Continental Classic campaign against reigning ROH World Champion Bandido.

This week’s special Thanksgiving edition of AEW Collision, which airs on Thursday, November 26, will be taped in Ralston in conjunction with Wednesday night’s live episode of AEW Dynamite.

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