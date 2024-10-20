Daniel Garcia has seen the memes and jokes that urged him to sign with WWE due to all the beautiful women in NXT.

While speaking to Cameron Hawkins on the South Kongress Podcast, the AEW wrestler was asked for his thoughts on the jokes/memes.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE NXT: “I get why people think it was funny and it kept blowing up and people kept sending me things. To me, it just completely undermines how great NXT is. I feel like NXT right now is hot, it’s on fire. I feel like they have such great talent, both men and women, international talent from all over the world. People of all different kinds of experience levels.”

On why the jokes and memes undermine WWE NXT: “And I feel like when people kept saying, ‘I’m just going to sign there because there are a bunch of attractive women,’ I think it undermines the work rate, the talent, of the entire roster. I think that they have a great roster on their hands. I feel like they’re doing a bunch of great things over there. And like I said, I think it completely undermines and takes away from what they’re doing over there.”

Garcia recently announced that he’s decided to stay with All Elite Wresting. He’ll be teaming with Private Party to face off against Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.