Daniel Garcia made an appearance on ‎AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on wrestling CM Punk on an episode of AEW Rampage, which is his biggest match thus far in his AEW run.

“That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviously watched for probably 15 years of my life at this point. I really looked up to that guy for a very long time. He’s one of my favorite wrestlers and still probably is. He’s my mom’s favorite wrestler too. When he came in, I was thinking, man it would be cool if I got to wrestle CM Punk. It would be like a dream come true for me. When me and 2point0 attacked him on his second appearance back I think, it was the first time there was any physical contact with CM Punk in the ring in 7 years. Then we didn’t touch upon that for a couple of weeks. I was like, maybe I won’t get to wrestle him for a little bit. Then they announced on Dynamite when I was just sitting backstage, and he called me out. I checked my phone and I was like, I guess I’m wrestling CM Punk on Rampage this week. I wrestled him and it was a great learning experience for me. It taught me a lot about simple, easy storytelling. Not everything has to be hard wrestling. It’s very easy if you let it be.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription