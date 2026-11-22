New details have surfaced regarding the injury Daniel Garcia suffered during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

As noted, Garcia’s Continental Classic match against Brody King on the November 21 episode of AEW Collision from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was stopped prematurely after Garcia took a cannonball from King in the corner.

While initial reports indicated that Garcia suffered an arm injury, additional information has since emerged suggesting the situation involved his neck and nerves.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Garcia reportedly experienced immediate numbness following the spot, leading to a frightening situation inside the ring.

“Not sure if it was a stinger, but Daniel Garcia’s injury was neck/nerve-related and he immediately went numb,” Alvarez reported.

Despite the concerning circumstances, the latest word on Garcia’s condition appears to be encouraging.

“It appears he’s doing better now but probably needs to get his neck checked out to see what’s going on in there,” Alvarez continued. “Was said to be very scary in the moment.”

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone provided an update on Garcia’s condition later in the show, confirming that he suffered an arm injury but was otherwise doing okay.

“Daniel Garcia, we understand has an arm injury but he is okay and that’s great news,” Schiavone said on the broadcast.

The match was part of the Blue League in this year’s AEW Continental Classic tournament. With the contest ending early, King was awarded three points in the standings.

Following Saturday’s show, King was tied with Jay White and Bandido at the top of the Blue League with three points each, while Garcia remained tied with Hangman Page and Ricochet at zero points.