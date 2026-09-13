Daniel Garcia has revealed the charity that will receive his $100,000 Battle Royal winnings from Saturday night’s AEW Collision.

The September 12 episode of AEW Collision was held in honor of “The Butcher” Andy Williams, who passed away on September 5 at the age of 48. As part of the tribute show, AEW held a Battle Royal with the winner earning a $100,000 donation in Williams’ name to the charity of their choice.

Garcia emerged victorious in the match and announced after the show that the full $100,000 would be donated to MusiCares, a charity that provides assistance to those working in the music industry.

“A really emotional night for everybody at AEW, including myself,” Garcia said. “Andy loved everybody, and everybody loved Andy a million times over. And I think nights like tonight showed how many lives he’s impacted. And I just hope we all can do the same.”

Garcia went on to explain why MusiCares was selected, pointing to Williams’ love of helping others and his longtime connection to music.

“And that’s why, with the $100,000, tonight’s Butcher Battle Royal goes to charity. Andy loves helping people. He loves music and he loves professional wrestling, and there’s a charity that he loves called MusiCares.org, and we’ll be donating all the proceeds, all the winnings tonight, the whole $100K, to MusiCares.org in the name of Andy Williams.”

Garcia closed by expressing hope that the donation will make a difference for artists in need.

“I hope it helps a lot of people, a lot of artists, and helps push music and people forward. And we love you, Andy, and we know that you loved us too.”

According to MusiCares, the organization provides financial assistance and other services to people working throughout the music industry, including support for mental health, addiction recovery, basic living needs, health care and disaster relief.

The organization describes its work as follows:

“MusiCares is music’s largest provider of financial assistance and preventive services, offering trusted support for mental health, addiction recovery, basic living needs, health care and disaster relief to everyone working in music.”