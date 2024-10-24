Daniel Garcia has no time for people who constantly hate on AEW and wish for it to fail.

While speaking with Uproxx for a new interview, Garcia commented on all of the negativity and tribalism that takes place on the internet. Many fans often bash Tony Khan’s promotion for its lack of storytelling, among other things.

Garcia said, “I do think that there is a lot of positive influences in the wrestling world when it comes to wrestling media. I think Busted Open is a net positive for wrestling. But then there’s other podcasts with people who are clearly just looking for clicks.”

He continued, “Hating on AEW is a very popular thing and it gets people a lot of attention. And I feel like a lot of these things come from people who retired their jerseys. We never hung it in the rafters and we don’t even remember what their number was on their jerseys. A lot of those people are trying to get a new career off hating on AEW and hating on people who are trying to be successful. And it’s just, it’s sad to see, I hope I never have to go through that when I’m older.”