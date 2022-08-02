AEW star Daniel Garcia recently joined the Battleground podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, where the Jericho Appreciation Society member discussed his quick rise in the promotion, which includes main eventing several episodes of both Dynamite and Rampage. Check out Garcia’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Feels like he has become AEW’s unofficial MVP:

“Definitely. When it comes to AEW, I’ve been the MVP over the past year, since I’ve got here. It’s about to be my year anniversary in AEW. I’ve had the most televised main events over the past year. Every opportunity that they’ve given me, I’ve knocked it out of the park. Right when I got to AEW, everyone goes, ‘Who is Daniel Garcia? Why is he getting so many main events?’ Once a main event happened, the next one happened, the next one happened.”

How Tony Khan could see early on how talented he is:

“You saw how high of a level I was performing at. Everyone knew why I was getting put in those situations. Tony (Khan) can see talent and pick out talent. He was able to see my talent very early on. Other people are just starting to catch up to what Tony was seeing.”

