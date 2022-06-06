AEW star Daniel Garcia from the Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho and explained why he enjoys wearing a Kangol Hat in AEW, which was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls Triple H wearing the hat:

“In real life, I’m really into streetwear and workwear, stuff like that. I wear really baggy clothing, but I knew I couldn’t do baggy pants and a baggy shirt. I know I would look like 120 lbs soaking wet. So I figured ‘Okay, I can keep the baggy pants because I just look better in that. I’ll just wear a tight tank top or top as if I took a baggy shirt off.’ But then one day, I can’t remember exactly what it was, what made me think of it, but I just thought to myself ‘Man, Triple H used to always wear that backward leather hat.’ I was like ‘He always used to wear that backward leather hat.”

How he used to do Triple H impressions once he got his own hat of the same style:

“And it’s funny because, on my Snapchat, something popped up at my wrestling school that I train at. My trainer has a Shawn Michaels costume from the 90s, and it came with the leather hat. And I, this is my first couple months of training, I put it on backward and I’d do Triple H impressions at the gym. Like when he was on ‘Tough Enough.’ I used to do that at the gym all the time when I first started. I have a picture of myself wearing the bootleg Kangol hat. And I just thought to myself ‘Man, I really want to wear this on TV this week.’ But I didn’t have enough time to get one shipped out or anything, so I went to the mall, and I went to a Lids. And I could only find the baby blue Kangol ones that I wore that one week.”

Says many in AEW told him the hat was a bad idea:

“Everyone backstage was like ‘No don’t wear that. You don’t look good.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)